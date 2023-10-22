Chicago Bears to Start Undrafted Rookie Tyson Bagent at Quarterback Against Las Vegas Raiders

The Chicago Bears will be relying on undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent as their starting quarterback for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 22. This decision comes as Justin Fields, the team’s usual starting quarterback, recovers from a dislocated right thumb. Bagent, who had an impressive career at Division II Shepherd University, is ready to seize the opportunity and make his mark in the NFL.

The Raiders, too, will have a backup quarterback on the field. It is likely that veteran Brian Hoyer will replace the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. However, rookie Aidan O’Connell is also an option for Las Vegas. Both teams have been affected injuries to their starting quarterbacks, with Fields getting hurt during a game against the Minnesota Vikings and Garoppolo missing the second half of a win over the New England Patriots due to a back injury.

The Raiders-Bears game will be played at noon (1 p.m. ET) and can be live streamed on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. FuboTV offers a free trial and has different package options with various channels and features. DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial and provides multiple packages with different channel lineups and prices.

For those who prefer traditional television broadcast, the game will be televised on Fox. However, it is worth noting that there may be blackout restrictions depending on the location.

