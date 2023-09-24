The New York Jets Aim to End Losing Streak Against the New England Patriots

The New York Jets will face the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 24, in an attempt to snap their significant losing streak against their AFC East rivals. The Jets have not beaten the Patriots since 2015, with Bill Belichick’s team securing 14 consecutive victories over their divisional opponents.

The Jets are looking to bounce back from an ugly loss in their previous game against the Dallas Cowboys and regain their winning momentum. A victory against the Patriots would not only end their losing streak but also put them at a 2-0 record within the division after their Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Zach Wilson will make his second start for the Jets, taking over from the injured Aaron Rodgers. Wilson has struggled against the Patriots in the past, recording two touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a passer rating of 50.6 in four previous games against them.

On the other hand, the Patriots are also looking to turn their fortunes around after starting the season 0-2 for the first time since 2001. This is only their second season under Belichick, who also started with a slow start before going on to win the Super Bowl.

The game between the Jets and Patriots will be broadcast on CBS. For those looking to stream the game, it will be available on platforms such as fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+. Each platform offers a free trial for new users, allowing them to access the game without charge.

