Oregon Looks to Maintain Perfect Start as They Face Stanford

Oregon University’s football team is seeking their first 5-0 start to the season since 2013 as they prepare to take on Stanford this Saturday, September 30th. The Ducks are determined to avoid a repeat of their last visit to Stanford in 2021 when they suffered a 31-24 loss as the third-ranked team in the country.

Stanford, on the other hand, has struggled against ranked teams, losing their last eight games double-digits since their victory over Oregon. The matchup between Oregon and Stanford is set for 5:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.

For fans who prefer streaming options, FuboTV is offering a free trial. FuboTV’s “fubo pro” package, priced at $74.99 per month, includes 146-plus channels with access to sports networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, SEC Network, ACC Network, The Big Ten Network, ESPN, and Pac-12 Network. The package also offers 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR and supports up to 10 screens simultaneously. FuboTV also provides “fubo elite” and “fubo premiere” packages with additional channels and features at higher price points.

Don’t miss the exciting matchup between Oregon and Stanford as the Ducks strive to maintain their perfect start to the season, and Stanford aims to pull off an upset against a ranked opponent. Tune in to Pac-12 Network or stream through FuboTV to catch all the action.

