No. 21 Notre Dame prepares for tough matchup against No. 10 USC

No. 21 Notre Dame is gearing up for their fourth consecutive game against a ranked, undefeated opponent as they face off against No. 10 USC on October 14th. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV and Peacock. USC quarterback Caleb Williams expects a challenging battle under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium, understanding the weight that historic rivalries carry.

USC has been dominant this season, scoring an incredible 51.8 points per game, the highest in the FBS. Williams, who led the Trojans to victory over Notre Dame in their previous matchup, is having an exceptional year, completing 71.7% of his passes for 1,822 yards and throwing a nation-leading 22 touchdowns with only one interception. He has also rushed for 124 yards and six touchdowns.

However, Notre Dame will provide a real test for USC. The Irish possess the fourth-best pass efficiency defense in the nation among FBS teams. They have forced opposing quarterbacks to complete just 50% of their passes for an average of 146.6 yards per game, with only four passing touchdowns allowed.

The game between Notre Dame and USC will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on NBC. Streaming options are available through fuboTV and Peacock, both of which offer free trials. FuboTV offers a range of plans with various channels and features, including cloud-based DVR and multiple screens. Peacock provides access to NBC Universal content and offers free, premium with ads, and premium without ads options.

Source: The Associated Press