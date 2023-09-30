Missouri Faces Vanderbilt in SEC Opener: Game Details and How to Watch

Missouri, currently ranked in the AP Top 25, is set to face Vanderbilt in their SEC opener on Saturday, September 30th. This will be the first time Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz takes his Tigers out of Missouri for a game this season.

The importance of this game for Drinkwitz and the Tigers can be seen looking back at their 2019 season. In that year, Missouri visited Vanderbilt as the 22nd-ranked team and suffered a loss. This loss marked the beginning of a five-game losing streak that eventually resulted in the firing of their head coach, Barry Odom.

Vanderbilt, on the other hand, is looking to end their three-game skid taking better care of the ball. The Commodores have struggled with turnovers this season, losing 13 in total. Eight of those turnovers were interceptions, which opponents have capitalized on, scoring 37 points. As a result, Vanderbilt ranks 102nd nationally in turnover margin.

The game between Missouri and Vanderbilt will take place at 3 p.m. (4 p.m. ET) on Saturday. It will be televised on SEC Network, allowing fans to watch the game from the comfort of their own homes. Additionally, the game will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. fuboTV provides various subscription packages, with options for different channel lineups and multiple screens.

This SEC opener is an important game for both Missouri and Vanderbilt. Missouri will aim to continue their undefeated season, while Vanderbilt will be determined to turn their fortunes around after a series of losses. Tune in to SEC Network or fuboTV to catch all the action.

