LSU Faces Missouri: A Crossroads for the Tigers

The No. 23 LSU Tigers will hit the road once again, this time to face the No. 21 Missouri Tigers on Saturday, October 7th. Last week, LSU’s defense struggled, allowing 55 points and over 700 yards of total offense in a close loss to Ole Miss. Head coach Brian Kelly faced questioning about the defense and responded highlighting the team’s offensive successes.

LSU’s quarterback, Jayden Daniels, ranks highly in every statistical category, while wide receiver Malik Nabers is second in the nation in yards receiving. Meanwhile, Missouri has emerged as one of the most formidable offensive teams in the country, with quarterback Brady Cook averaging nearly 300 passing yards per game and 11 touchdown passes.

Missouri is off to an undefeated start, boasting a 5-0 record for the first time since 2013 when they won the SEC East title. LSU, on the other hand, has suffered losses earlier in the season to Florida State and Ole Miss. The upcoming game against Missouri could be a defining moment for LSU’s season.

The LSU-Missouri matchup will take place at 11 a.m. local time (noon ET) on Saturday, October 7th. For those unable to attend the game in person, there are several streaming options available. fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and SlingTV are all offering streaming services to watch the game.

fuboTV offers various packages, with the most basic option providing over 146 channels for $74.99 per month. DirecTV Stream has four different packages available, ranging from 65+ channels to over 140 channels, with prices starting at $64.99 per month. SlingTV’s Orange package includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for $40 per month.

The game will also be televised on ESPN for those who prefer to watch through traditional broadcast methods.

As LSU takes on Missouri, both teams will be looking to secure a crucial victory. Will LSU be able to bounce back from their recent defensive struggles? Will Missouri continue their undefeated streak? Only time will tell.

