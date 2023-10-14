Georgia Faces Vanderbilt in SEC Matchup

No. 1 ranked Georgia is set to take on Vanderbilt in an SEC matchup on Saturday, Oct. 14. The game will be televised on CBS, but for those who prefer to stream, it will also be available on Paramount+ and fuboTV, both of which offer free trials.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has expressed respect for Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea and the work he is doing at his alma mater. However, this does not mean that the Bulldogs plan on going easy on the Commodores. In fact, Georgia has dominated their recent matchups, winning a combined score of 117-0 over the past two seasons.

The Bulldogs will have a change of scenery as they go from playing in their home stadium to playing in Nashville, where Vanderbilt is currently undergoing a major renovation of its football stadium.

Georgia’s pregame routine includes an early wakeup call and a hearty breakfast of steak and eggs. They are ready to go out and play.

Vanderbilt, on the other hand, has been struggling this season, losing five straight games. They will be looking to turn things around as they play at home following a 38-14 loss to Florida.

The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. (noon ET) on Saturday, Oct. 14. For those who prefer to stream, it will be available on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial and has a wide range of episodes and movies from various networks. fuboTV also offers a free trial and has multiple subscription options, including a basic package with 146-plus channels and an elite package with 205-plus channels.

For viewers who prefer traditional television, the game will be broadcast on CBS.

