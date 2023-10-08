Atlanta Falcons vs Houston Texans: Game Preview and Live Streaming Information

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses as they take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 8th. Both teams currently have a record of 2-2 heading into this matchup, making it a crucial game for both sides. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream for those unable to attend in person.

The Falcons’ head coach, Arthur Smith, has stated that he will not be making a change at the quarterback position despite Desmond Rider’s recent struggles. Rider has had a tough time in the past two games, only managing to score one touchdown while also committing three turnovers. However, Smith believes in giving Rider time to improve and develop as the starter.

On the other side, rookie C.J. Stroud will be leading the Houston Texans’ offense. Stroud has been playing exceptionally well, throwing for 1,212 yards and six touchdowns in his first four games. He has also set an NFL rookie record throwing 151 passes without an interception. The Texans will be looking to extend their winning streak to three games and continue their strong start to the season.

For those unable to watch the game in person, there are options for live streaming. FuboTV offers a free trial and has various packages available, ranging from the “fubo pro” package with 146-plus channels to the “fubo elite” package with 205-plus channels. DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial and has four different packages to choose from, depending on the number of channels desired. Additionally, DirecTV Stream provides a device that enhances the streaming experience and allows access to numerous apps like Netflix.

The Falcons vs Texans game will also be televised on Fox, but it is subject to blackouts. So, for those who are unable to access the game through traditional television channels, the live streaming options mentioned earlier will be the best way to watch the game.

Overall, the Falcons vs Texans matchup promises to be an exciting one, with both teams eager to secure a win. Fans can tune in to watch the game through live streaming services like fuboTV and DirecTV Stream, or catch it on Fox if it is not subject to blackouts in their area.

