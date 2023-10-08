Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles Remain Undefeated as They Prepare for the Los Angeles Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles have started the season with an impressive 4-0 record and will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 8. While the Rams have had some struggles this season, the Eagles cannot afford to underestimate their opponent.

The Rams’ head coach, Sean McVay, is known for his innovative play-calling, but the Eagles have been able to adapt and execute their game plan effectively. The Eagles’ dominant performance is not the only concern for the Rams. Philadelphia’s defense has been struggling, particularly against the pass, ranking 27th in the NFL.

On the other hand, the Rams have a competent offense led quarterback Matthew Stafford and rookie receiver Puka Nacua. Despite their 2-2 record, many fans are pleasantly surprised the team’s performance, considering that it is a transition season for the franchise.

However, the Rams’ undersized defensive line might struggle to stop the Eagles’ powerful offense, including their unique “tush push” play. The Eagles will present a tough challenge for the Rams on both sides of the ball.

The game between the Eagles and the Rams will be live-streamed on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. There are several options available for streaming, with fuboTV offering a free trial period. DirecTV Stream also provides a free trial, allowing fans to watch the game without any additional cost.

Both teams will be broadcast on Fox, although there is a possibility of blackouts depending on the location.

Despite the Eagles’ unbeaten record, they cannot afford to take any team lightly, including the Rams. This matchup will test Philadelphia’s ability to maintain their winning streak and continue their strong performance throughout the season.

