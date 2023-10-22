The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles Face Off in Highly Anticipated Matchup

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are set to go head-to-head in a matchup of two of the NFL’s best teams. The game, scheduled for Sunday, October 22, will be live streamed on fuboTV and Peacock. This highly anticipated game features a showdown between two of the league’s top young quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.

Both Tagovailoa and Hurts share a unique connection, as they were both mentored coach Nick Saban at the University of Alabama. The pair’s paths crossed during the 2017 national championship game, when Hurts was benched at halftime and replaced Tagovailoa, who went on to lead the Crimson Tide to victory.

Since then, Tagovailoa has become a standout player for the Miami Dolphins, leading the team in passing yards and touchdown passes. Hurts, on the other hand, transferred to Oklahoma for his final season and was drafted the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Both teams have gotten off to an impressive start this season, with the Dolphins and Eagles both boasting a 5-1 record. The game is expected to be a highly competitive matchup between two Super Bowl contenders.

The game will kick off at 7:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. For those who prefer to stream the game, it will be available on fuboTV and Peacock. FuboTV offers a free trial and has multiple package options, including a basic plan with over 146 channels and a premium plan with over 205 channels. Peacock also offers a free option with limited access to content, as well as premium plans with and without ads.

