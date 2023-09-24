Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos: Preview and Live Streaming Information

The Miami Dolphins, currently unbeaten, will be facing off against the winless Denver Broncos in a highly-anticipated NFL matchup on Sunday, September 24. Known for their explosive offense and improving defense, the Dolphins are entering the game with confidence. However, Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins understands that underestimating the Broncos and their quarterback, Russell Wilson, would be a mistake.

Russell Wilson has previously overcome 0-2 starts with the Seattle Seahawks to lead his team to the playoffs. His early numbers this season show improvement from last year, with five touchdown passes and 485 yards in just two games. Despite the Broncos’ inability to finish games, Wilson draws on past experience to turn his team’s fortunes around.

Facing the Dolphins, who possess the top-ranked passing offense and are tied for third in scoring, will be a challenge for the Broncos. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been impressing with his ability to get the ball out quickly, leading the league with 715 yards passing. With such strong offensive firepower, the Dolphins are a force to be reckoned with.

The Dolphins vs. Broncos game will kick off at noon (1 p.m. ET) on Sunday, September 24. For those unable to watch it on traditional television, there are several live streaming options available. FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+ are all live streaming the game, with each platform offering a free trial.

FuboTV offers three different packages, including the basic “fubo pro” package with over 146 channels for $74.99 per month. DirecTV Stream has four options, ranging from the Entertainment Package to the Premier Package, with prices starting at $54.99 per month. Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial and has two tiers, one with limited commercials for $4.99 per month, and a commercial-free option for $9.99 per month.

Overall, the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos promises to be an exciting game filled with explosive offensive plays and intense competition.

Sources:

– NFL.com

– The Associated Press