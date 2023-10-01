The Miami Dolphins Take on the Buffalo Bills: Live Stream and Broadcast Information

The highly anticipated matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills will take place on Sunday, October 1st. This AFC East rivalry game is expected to be a high-scoring battle between two talented teams. The Dolphins are undefeated with a 3-0 record, while the Bills have a record of 2-1 as the three-time defending division champions.

Bills coach Sean McDermott understands the need to prepare his defense for the speed of the Dolphins’ offense. To simulate their pace in practice, McDermott called upon the fastest player on the practice squad, receiver Andy Isabella. With the Dolphins’ explosive offense, the Bills’ defense will need to be in top form to contain them.

On the other side of the field, the Bills have an impressive offense led quarterback Josh Allen. They have scored a total of 75 points in their last two games, after a slow start in their season opener. The Bills’ defense is also a force to be reckoned with, having forced five turnovers and recorded nine sacks in their last game against Washington.

To catch all the action, there are several options for live streaming the game. FuboTV offers a free trial and has packages with over 140 channels. DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial and has different package options depending on your channel preferences. Paramount+ is another streaming service that offers a 7-day free trial and includes a wide range of content from ViacomCBS family.

If you prefer to watch the game on television, it will be broadcast on CBS, although blackout restrictions may apply.

In conclusion, the Dolphins and Bills game promises to be an exciting matchup between two talented teams. The outcome of this game could have significant implications for the AFC East standings. Whether you choose to stream the game or watch it on television, be sure to tune in to catch all the action.

