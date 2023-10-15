Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders: Clash of Second-Year Quarterbacks

The Atlanta Falcons, led Desmond Ridder, will face off against the Washington Commanders, led Sam Howell, in a matchup of second-year quarterbacks. Both Ridder and Howell are coming off career-best passing games, making this a highly anticipated showdown.

In their last game, the Commanders suffered a 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, primarily due to their poor defensive performance. However, Howell had an outstanding game, setting a new career high with 37 completions and 388 passing yards. Despite this, Washington will need to improve defensively to secure a victory against the Falcons.

The Falcons, on the other hand, are coming off a 21-19 win over the Houston Texans. Ridder had an impressive outing, recording his first 300-yard game with 28 completions and 329 passing yards. He also contributed with both passing and rushing touchdowns. Ridder’s performance was crucial in leading the Falcons to victory and solidifying his hold on the starting quarterback position.

Atlanta’s offensive line played a significant role in Ridder’s success, providing him with excellent protection against the Texans’ pass rush. They will face a challenge against Washington’s formidable pass rush led Montez Sweat, who will be looking to disrupt Ridder’s rhythm.

This game provides the Falcons with an opportunity to move two games over .500 for the first time since 2017, which was their last winning season. On the other hand, the Commanders are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and improve their defensive performance.

The game between the Falcons and Commanders will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15, at noon (1 p.m. ET) and will be televised on CBS. Additionally, it will be live streamed on various platforms, including fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+. Each platform offers a free trial for new subscribers, providing fans with the opportunity to watch the game without any additional cost.

