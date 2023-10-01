Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders: Live Streaming, Game Time, and More

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to maintain their undefeated record as they face off against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 1. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. In a recent game, there was a sideline disagreement between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts regarding the number of targets Brown should receive. However, the Eagles’ winning streak has helped to alleviate any lingering disappointment.

Hurts targeted Brown 14 times in their victory against Tampa Bay, resulting in nine catches for 131 yards. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith, another 1,000-yard receiver, only had four catches. Last season, Washington handed Philadelphia their first loss after an 8-0 start. The Commanders’ strong defense was able to contain the Eagles’ receivers and limit their production.

To maintain a competitive edge, Washington must focus on preventing the Eagles’ receivers from reaching the end zone. The game is scheduled to start at noon (1 p.m. ET) on Sunday.

For fans looking to watch the game, it will be available for live streaming on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. FuboTV offers a free trial and different package options to suit viewers’ preferences. DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial and various package options, including different channel lineups and additional features.

It’s important to note that the game will also be broadcast on Fox, although blackout restrictions may apply. Stay tuned for an exciting NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

