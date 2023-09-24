Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts: Key Matchup Preview

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts are set to face off in an exciting matchup on Sunday, September 24. The game will be available for live streaming on various platforms, including fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+.

The last time these two teams met, it was a thrilling prime-time game that showcased the talents of Lamar Jackson and Jonathan Taylor. However, only one of them will be available this week as the Colts continue to deal with injuries and contract disputes.

During the offseason, Jackson’s contract dispute with the Ravens was a major NFL story. However, the issue was resolved with a new five-year deal, allowing Jackson to focus on leading the Ravens. On the other hand, the Colts were unable to reach an agreement with Taylor, their star running back, and he began the season on the physically unable to perform list due to offseason ankle surgery.

Heading into this matchup, the Colts are also dealing with an injury at quarterback, as rookie Anthony Richardson has been ruled out due to a concussion. Gardner Minshew will be stepping in as the replacement. Additionally, the Colts will be without center Ryan Kelly, while the Ravens have several key players ruled out, including Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, Marlon Humphrey, Tyler Linderbaum, Odafe Oweh, Ronnie Stanley, and Marcus Williams.

In their most recent meeting in 2021, the Ravens came back from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Colts in overtime. Jackson had a standout performance, throwing for 442 yards and four touchdowns.

The game between the Ravens and Colts is scheduled to kick off at noon (1 p.m. ET) on Sunday, September 24. Fans can tune in to watch the game via live streaming on platforms like fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+.

