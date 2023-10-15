Indianapolis Colts Look to Extend Road Success Against Jacksonville Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 15, in a game that could determine first place in the AFC South. The Colts are undefeated on the road this season, which has given the team a boost in confidence as they head into what has historically been a challenging matchup against the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

While the Colts have struggled in their previous eight road games against the Jaguars, they are hoping to break that streak with the help of backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. Minshew, who was drafted the Jaguars, will be facing his former team for the first time.

Both teams are coming off notable victories. The Colts are looking to get running back Jonathan Taylor more involved after a limited workload in his season debut, while the Jaguars are hoping to build on their recent success after back-to-back wins in London against the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills.

The game will be live streamed on multiple platforms, including fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+. Each platform offers different packages and pricing options for viewers to choose from. FuboTV provides a free trial and offers a variety of channels and cloud-based DVR options. Additionally, DirecTV Stream offers a free trial with different package options based on the number of channels desired. Lastly, Paramount+ features a 7-day free trial and has a vast library of episodes and movies from various networks.

The Colts and Jaguars game will also be televised on CBS, subject to blackouts.

