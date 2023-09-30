Deion Sanders and Caleb Williams Face Off as USC Takes on Colorado

In a highly anticipated matchup, Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders will take on Caleb Williams and the No. 8 USC Trojans at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sept. 30. This sold-out game will be live-streamed on fuboTV.

Both Williams and Shedeur Sanders have been making waves both on and off the field. They have showcased impressive improvisation skills, as well as starring in commercials. Additionally, both have breathed new life into their respective programs after following their head coaches to new schools.

Sanders’ remarkable ability to revive the Colorado Buffaloes mirrors the strategies employed USC coach Lincoln Riley. Riley utilized the transfer portal to bolster the Trojans’ roster, with Williams being a major addition after following Riley from Oklahoma. Similarly, Sanders rebuilt the Colorado team bringing in nearly 60 transfers, with Shedeur Sanders being a significant addition after transferring from Jackson State.

Both USC and Colorado were able to reclaim their winning ways under the guidance of Riley and Williams. USC has amassed an impressive 15-3 record over the past two seasons and is considered one of the frontrunners in the national title race this year. Meanwhile, Colorado is well on its way to turning around a program that had struggled to achieve winning seasons since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

The USC-Colorado game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. local time (noon ET) on Saturday. For those unable to attend in person, fuboTV offers a free trial and will be streaming the game live. With various subscription options, fuboTV provides access to channels such as ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN, and more.

For fans looking to catch the game on television, it will be broadcast on Fox. Get ready for an exciting showdown between two talented teams led legendary figures in the world of college football.

