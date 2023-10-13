Colorado Buffaloes to Face Stanford Cardinal in Late-Night Showdown

Former NFL star Deion Sanders may have voiced his displeasure with late-night games, but his Colorado Buffaloes are set to take on the Stanford Cardinal on Friday, October 13. The game will be available for live streaming on platforms such as fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and SlingTV. Kickoff is scheduled for at least 9 p.m. (8 p.m. Mountain) and the game is expected to carry on until after 11:30 p.m., possibly even into the early hours of Saturday morning.

In an entertaining rant on his radio show, Sanders expressed his frustration with the late start time, calling it “the dumbest thing ever invented in life.” He questioned whether viewers on the East Coast would stay up late to watch and wondered what fans with children would do during the day leading up to the game.

While the late start time may be a cause for concern for some, a win over Stanford would be a significant step for Sanders and the Buffaloes towards bowl eligibility. After a disappointing 1-11 season last year, Colorado is eager to turn their fortunes around. The team has not won a bowl game since 2004.

On the other hand, Stanford, coming off ae week, is looking to avoid their worst start to a season since 2006. They have lost their last three meetings with Colorado a combined 11 points. In their last victory over the Buffaloes in 2015, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey played a starring role.

To catch the Colorado-Stanford game, viewers can access live streaming options such as fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, or SlingTV. Each platform offers various packages and pricing options, providing viewers with a range of choices for sports and entertainment content.

In conclusion, while Deion Sanders may not be a fan of late-night games, the showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes and Stanford Cardinal on October 13 promises to be a matchup worth watching. With potential implications for both teams’ seasons, fans can tune in via live streaming platforms to catch all the action.

