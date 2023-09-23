Oregon Ducks Face Off Against the Colorado Buffaloes in Highly Anticipated Matchup

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks are set to take on the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes in a thrilling matchup on Saturday, September 23rd. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial for viewers.

Oregon has long been a team that garners attention and hype in the Pac-12. With their flashy uniforms, cutting-edge facilities, and notable quarterbacks, the Ducks have become a national sensation. However, the team remains focused and unaffected the buzz surrounding their opponent, the Buffaloes.

Colorado, on the other hand, has seen vast improvements under the leadership of Deion Sanders. With 68 new scholarship players, the Buffaloes have managed to secure a 3-0 record so far, after only winning one game last season. Their victories over TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State have showcased their potential and resilience.

While the Buffaloes have an explosive offense, their defense has struggled, allowing an average of 460.3 yards and 30.3 points per game. On the other side, Oregon’s offense has been dominant, averaging 579.7 yards and 58 points per game, positioning them as one of the top offensive teams in the nation.

The Oregon-Colorado game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) on Saturday, September 23rd. It will be aired on ABC, immediately following the Clemson-Florida State game. For those who prefer streaming options, fuboTV offers a free trial with different package options, including access to ABC and various sports channels.

Both teams are prepared for this highly anticipated matchup and are looking to secure another victory. It promises to be an exciting clash between two talented teams, with implications for the rest of the season.

Sources: The Associated Press