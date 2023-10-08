Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Finally Beat the Vikings?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Minnesota Vikings, the only team Mahomes has never beaten, on Sunday, Oct. 8. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+. Despite the Vikings’ vulnerable defense, they are determined to prove that they can still compete and remain a factor in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs, with their two Super Bowl titles and Mahomes’ impressive stats and skills, have very little left to accomplish on the field. However, the Vikings might have a good chance against them, especially with the home-field advantage in the raucous U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game between the Chiefs and the Vikings will start at 3:25 p.m. (4:25 p.m. ET) on Sunday, Oct. 8. It will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial with different packages to choose from, depending on the number of channels and features you want. Paramount+ is another streaming option with a 7-day free trial and a wide range of shows and movies from ViacomCBS.

For those who prefer traditional television broadcasts, the game will be televised on CBS, although blackouts may apply.

In conclusion, the upcoming game between the Chiefs and the Vikings is an exciting matchup that will test Mahomes’ ability to beat every team in the NFL. The Vikings, despite their struggles, are determined to prove that they can still be a competitive team. So mark your calendars and tune in to see if Mahomes and the Chiefs can finally conquer the Vikings.

Sources:

– The Associated Press