Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears: Week 3 Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday in what promises to be an exciting matchup. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream, providing fans with plenty of options to catch the action.

In their Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs showcased improvements from their lackluster performance in Week 1. With the return of defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce, the team appeared to be finding its rhythm. Despite some issues with penalties and turnovers, the offense showed signs of improvement.

Meanwhile, the Bears are dealing with their own set of challenges. The team is without a defensive coordinator following Alan Williams’ sudden resignation, and quarterback Josh Fields recently criticized the coaching staff for their “robotic” play. Although he walked back his comments, the controversy has created a stir within the organization.

While the Chiefs may still have some areas to address, they are in a better place compared to the Bears. The Chiefs committed turnovers and faced dropped passes in their previous game, but they managed to secure a 17-9 victory.

The Bears-Chiefs matchup will kick off at 3:25 p.m. (4:25 p.m. ET) on Sunday, September 24. Fans who are unable to watch the game on TV can live stream it on fuboTV or DirecTV Stream, both of which offer free trials.

FuboTV offers various packages, including the “fubo pro” package with over 146 channels for $74.99 per month. DirecTV Stream offers four options, ranging from the Entertainment Package to the Premier Package, with prices starting at $54.99 per month.

Don’t miss the exciting clash between the Chiefs and Bears this weekend. Tune in to support your favorite team and see how they fare on the field.

