Preview: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals are set to face off in an exciting divisional rivalry matchup on Sunday, October 15. The game will be held at SoFi Stadium and will be live streamed on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

Both teams are coming into this game with something to prove. The Rams, despite a disappointing start to the season, have remained competitive in every game and are looking to secure a win against a struggling Cardinals team. On the other hand, the Cardinals have had a promising start but have faltered in their last two outings, being outscored 54-7 in the fourth quarter.

One of the most intriguing matchups to watch will be Matthew Stafford and his talented receiving duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua against the undermanned Arizona defense. The Cardinals have struggled defensively this season, allowing the most passing yards of any NFC team. They were particularly exposed the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase last week, who had a breakout performance with 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Both teams are desperate for a late-game breakthrough, as they have struggled in the second half of games. The Rams were shutout in the second half of their loss to the Eagles last week, while the Cardinals have been outscored in every quarter except the first.

This matchup promises to be an exciting one, with both teams hungry for a win. The Rams will look to bounce back from their recent losses and prove that they are still a force to be reckoned with in the NFC West. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will aim to regain their early season form and show that they can compete with the best in the league.

