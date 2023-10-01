The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos Prepare for Showdown as Winless Teams

The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos are set to face off on Sunday, Oct. 1, in a matchup of two struggling teams looking for their first win of the season. The Bears, who are currently 0-3, have lost 13 straight games dating back to last season. The Broncos, also winless at 0-3, suffered a devastating 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their last game, allowing 726 yards of offense.

Both teams are desperate for a victory, but it remains to be seen who is more tired of losing. The Bears have been dealing with internal issues, such as quarterback Justin Fields questioning his own performance and the coaching staff’s role in his struggles. Their defensive coordinator, Alan Williams, also resigned for health and family reasons. Despite these challenges, the Bears had an opportunity to rally against the Kansas City Chiefs but fell behind 41-0.

On the other hand, the Broncos have had a rough start to the season, losing their first two games a combined three points. Their blowout loss to the Dolphins was one of the worst defeats in the franchise’s history. The Broncos’ defense, which was expected to be a strength, has struggled to contain opponents.

The game between the Bears and Broncos will be live-streamed on various platforms like fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+. FuboTV offers different package options with a free trial, while DirecTV Stream has multiple packages with varying channel selections. Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial and features a wide range of content from ViacomCBS networks.

The game will also be televised on CBS, although blackout restrictions may apply.

Overall, both teams are in desperate need of a win to turn their seasons around. It will be an intriguing matchup as they battle it out on the field to avoid falling to 0-4.

