The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars Face Off in London

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for their first trip to England as they prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 8th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Despite being designated as the “home” team, the Bills are aware of the challenges that come with being unfamiliar with traveling to England.

For quarterback Josh Allen, this trip offers a chance to experience a different culture. When asked about British phrases, Allen jokingly mentioned “Mind the gap,” which is a cautionary phrase used London Underground commuters to avoid tripping over the space between the platform and the train.

While the Bills have been dominant on the field recently, outscoring their opponents a margin of 123-33 in their last three games, the uniqueness of the setting in London presents a new challenge. The Jaguars, on the other hand, have experience playing in London, having made it their home for a once-a-season game since 2013. They have a record of 5-5 in these London games.

In addition to adjusting to the different environment, both teams will have to contend with the early start time. The game is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. local time in London, which translates to 9:30 a.m. ET in the United States.

Fans who are unable to attend the game in person will have the option to watch it through live streaming services like fuboTV. This streaming platform offers a free trial and various subscription plans that include access to a wide range of channels and features such as cloud-based DVR and multiple device screens.

For those who prefer traditional television, the game will also be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Overall, the Bills and Jaguars are prepared to face off in London, embracing the challenges and unique experience that comes with playing in a different country. It will be an exciting matchup for both teams, and fans around the world will have the opportunity to watch it live.

