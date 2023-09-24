The Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders: A Showdown of Strengths

The Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders are set to face off in a highly anticipated match on Sunday, September 24. Both teams have had different starts to the season, with the Bills trying to bounce back from a turnover-heavy defeat in their season opener, while the Commanders have surprised everyone winning their first two games.

Buffalo’s quarterback, Josh Allen, believes that open and honest communication played a crucial role in the team getting back on track after a rough start. He is determined to maintain the same approach moving forward. Allen showed significant improvement in their last game against the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for three touchdowns and guiding the team to victory.

On the other side, the Washington Commanders, led defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, have shown their resilience coming back from deficits in both of their wins. Allen acknowledges that relying on this strategy every week is not sustainable, but believes that these wins have built confidence within the team.

With Washington off to a 2-0 start for the first time in over a decade, this game will serve as a measuring stick for their progress. It is also another opportunity for the Bills to prove that they are serious Super Bowl contenders. Both teams are eager to showcase their strengths and come out with a victory.

The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+. FuboTV offers several packages with various channel options, while DirecTV Stream provides multiple packages with different channel lineups. Paramount+ includes a wide range of shows and movies from ViacomCBS family.

This highly anticipated matchup will be broadcasted on CBS, but please be aware that blackouts may apply.

