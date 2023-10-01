The Tennessee Titans Look to Bounce Back Against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Tennessee Titans are hoping to turn things around after suffering an embarrassing loss last week. They were held to their lowest total yards in almost 50 years and have now lost nine out of their last ten games. The Titans will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 1. This game will be crucial for the Titans as they try to get back on track and improve their season record.

The Titans’ loss to the Cleveland Browns was particularly disappointing, with just three pass plays accounting for the majority of their total yards. They will need to find a way to generate more offense and break free from their recent slump. The Bengals, on the other hand, are coming off a win against the Los Angeles Rams where quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a season-high 259 yards.

Protecting Burrow will be a key focus for the Titans’ defense, as he has only been sacked five times this season. Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons emphasized the need for the team to get their hands up quickly to disrupt Burrow’s passes. Simmons was responsible for three of the nine sacks that Tennessee had against the Bengals in their last playoff matchup.

The Titans have a chance for redemption against the Bengals, who have won three out of the last five games between the two teams. The Titans’ running back Derrick Henry remains confident and believes that the team still has time to turn their season around.

The game between the Titans and Bengals will be broadcast on Fox and will also be available for live streaming on platforms such as fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. FuboTV offers a free trial and various package options, while DirecTV Stream also provides a free trial and different packages to choose from.

Overall, the upcoming game against the Bengals is crucial for the Tennessee Titans as they look to recover from their recent struggles. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back and get back on track towards a successful season.

Sources:

– Associated Press