Bengals vs. Seahawks: Burrow and Chase Look to Continue Connection

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading into their game against the Seattle Seahawks with renewed confidence thanks to the rekindling of the Joe Burrow-to-Ja’Marr Chase connection. The duo, who previously played together at LSU and won a national championship, provided three touchdowns in the team’s last game and helped secure a 34-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Burrow, who has been dealing with a strained calf muscle that affected his mobility, looked far more comfortable in the pocket and showed improved scrambling ability. He stated that his calf muscle is close to being fully healed, which is great news for the Bengals moving forward.

Now, the Bengals have an opportunity to win back-to-back games, reach a .500 record, and build momentum heading into theire week. However, they’ll face a well-rested Seahawks team that has won three straight games with the help of young players making significant contributions, as well as their backup quarterback, Geno Smith.

The Bengals-Seahawks game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15, at noon (1 p.m. ET). For those unable to attend the game, there are several streaming options available.

One option is fuboTV, which offers a free trial. With various plans to choose from, including “fubo pro” and “fubo elite,” viewers can access over 146 channels and enjoy features such as cloud-based DVR and multi-screen viewing.

Another streaming option is DirecTV Stream, which also offers a free trial. Their different packages, including Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier, provide varying levels of channels and content for a monthly fee. DirecTV Stream also offers additional features such as cloud-based DVR and access to popular streaming apps.

Lastly, Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial and gives subscribers access to a wide range of content from ViacomCBS family networks. With two tiers available, viewers can choose between limited commercials or an ad-free experience.

The Bengals-Seahawks game will be televised on CBS, but blackout restrictions may apply.

It’s clear that the connection between Burrow and Chase has sparked new life into the Bengals, and their upcoming game against the Seahawks will test their ability to maintain momentum. Fans can catch all the action through various streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the exciting matchup.

