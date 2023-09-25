Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams Prepare for Super Bowl Rematch on Monday Night

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off in a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch on Monday night. The last time these two teams met was in Super Bowl 56, where the Rams secured a 23-20 victory. In that game, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on a critical play, sealing the win for the Rams.

However, the upcoming rematch may see Burrow’s participation in doubt due to a lingering calf injury. Burrow is listed as questionable for the game, and it remains to be seen whether he will play and how his mobility will be affected. Despite the high stakes of the rematch, Burrow has downplayed the revenge angle and expressed his focus on helping the Bengals avoid a deeper hole in their winless start to the season.

Interestingly, the Bengals and Rams have a more recent history than just the Super Bowl. They met in a preseason game in 2022, where a major brawl broke out during a joint practice. Donald was involved, swinging a helmet at Bengals players. Fortunately, the exhibition game proceeded without further incident.

For fans who cannot attend the game in person, there are several streaming options available. The match can be live-streamed on platforms such as fuboTV, SlingTV, and DirecTV Stream. These services offer free trials or discounted prices for first-time subscribers. Each platform provides unique features and channel packages, catering to different preferences and needs.

The highly anticipated rematch between the Rams and Bengals will be televised on ESPN. Fans can tune in to catch the action and witness the outcome of this Super Bowl rematch.