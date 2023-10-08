The Cincinnati Bengals Face Crucial Matchup Against the Arizona Cardinals

On Sunday, October 8, the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals (1-3) in a game that has been deemed almost a must-win for the Bengals. Quarterback Joe Burrow has expressed the importance of this matchup as his team has yet to show the elite performance they are capable of.

Despite their slow start, the Bengals have had successful playoff runs in the past two seasons, even making it to the Super Bowl in 2021. However, Burrow has been hampered a calf injury that has limited his mobility. He reported feeling good at practice and has not experienced any setbacks since aggravating the injury in a previous loss.

On the other hand, the Cardinals have exceeded expectations this season. Despite being considered one of the worst teams in the league, they have been surprisingly competitive and even achieved a victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs has filled in admirably for the injured Kyler Murray and has been an asset to the team.

The game between the Bengals and Cardinals will take place at 3:05 p.m. (4:05 p.m. ET) on Sunday. For those unable to attend, the game can be live streamed on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. FuboTV offers a free trial, with different packages available depending on preferences. DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial and provides various packages with different channel options.

Don’t miss this crucial matchup between the Bengals and Cardinals as both teams look to improve their records and make a statement in the league.

