Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies: Preview and Streaming Information

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, October 7th. Both teams are currently tied for first place in the SEC West and a win in this game would give them a significant boost in their quest for the division title.

The Aggies are treating this game as they would any other, but the significance of a victory over the Crimson Tide cannot be ignored. It would mark their first SEC West title since joining the league in 2012.

Both teams have been impressive so far this season, with Alabama and Texas A&M boasting 4-1 records overall and 2-0 records in conference play. The Aggies have won three consecutive games, including SEC wins over Auburn and Arkansas, while the Crimson Tide have also won three in a row, with victories over Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The last time these two teams met in College Station, Texas A&M pulled off a stunning upset with a last-second field goal, ending Alabama’s 19-game winning streak.

The game is set to start at 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) and will be televised on CBS.

In conclusion, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies are gearing up for an exciting matchup with a lot at stake. Fans can catch the game live on CBS or choose to stream it on Paramount+ or fuboTV. Don’t miss this showdown between two top teams in the SEC West.

