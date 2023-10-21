No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Alabama: A Rivalry Showdown

The highly anticipated “Third Saturday in October” will take place on October 21st as the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers travel to face off against their rival, the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game will be a border rivalry clash between two teams vying for division titles.

Despite both teams having different offenses from last year, the stakes remain high. Tennessee (5-2, 2-1 SEC) and Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC West) still have a chance to capture division titles if they continue to win. However, both teams face tough challenges ahead, with the Vols set to play No. 1 Georgia in the East and the Tide scheduled to face No. 19 LSU in the West.

Last season, the Vols ended a 15-game losing streak against Alabama with a thrilling 52-49 victory. This year, neither team’s offense has shown signs of replicating that high-scoring contest, and their defenses have also been solid. Both teams rank among the top four in the SEC in both scoring and total defense.

Tennessee’s head coach, Josh Heupel, believes his team is prepared for the challenge after a loss to Florida. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) and will be televised on CBS.

For those who prefer to live stream the game, it will be available on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial with two subscription options: $4.99 per month with limited commercials or $9.99 per month without commercials. fuboTV also provides a free trial and offers different packages starting at $74.99 per month, with additional channels and features available at higher price points.

Football fans can look forward to a thrilling border rivalry matchup between two teams aiming for division titles. The Tennessee-Alabama game promises excitement and high stakes as the two teams battle it out on the field.

Sources:

– The Associated Press