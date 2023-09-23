Alabama vs. Ole Miss: How to Watch and Stream the SEC Showdown

Alabama and Ole Miss are set to face off in a highly-anticipated SEC showdown in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, September 23. The game will be a test of strength for both teams and is expected to be an exciting match to watch.

The last time Alabama lost in September was back in 2015 when they were defeated Ole Miss. Since then, the Crimson Tide have been a dominant force in college football, winning multiple national championships. Now, former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin is returning to Tuscaloosa as the head coach of the 15th-ranked Rebels. This adds an extra layer of intrigue to the game.

If you’re wondering how to watch the Alabama-Ole Miss game, there are a few options available. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial and features a wide range of content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and more. There are two tiers available, one with limited commercials for $4.99 per month and another with no commercials for $9.99 per month. Both tiers come with the 7-day free trial.

FuboTV also offers a free trial and has two main packages available. The “fubo pro” package costs $74.99 per month and includes over 146 channels, while the “fubo elite” package costs $84.99 per month and includes over 205 channels. Both packages come with cloud-based DVR and support up to 10 screens at once. There is also an option to add Showtime for an additional cost.

If you prefer to watch the game on television, CBS will be broadcasting the Alabama-Ole Miss matchup.

Make sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, September 23 at 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) to catch the SEC showdown between Alabama and Ole Miss. It’s bound to be a thrilling game that fans won’t want to miss.

Sources:

– The Associated Press.