No. 12 Alabama Looks to Extend Winning Streak Against Mississippi State

The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide is heading to Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 30, looking to continue their winning streak. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and SlingTV. Alabama aims to regain their winning form after a 24-10 victory over No. 20 Mississippi. Alabama has a history of success against Mississippi State, with 15 consecutive wins against them and a 21-4 record in Starkville.

Last week, Alabama’s quarterback Jalen Milroe faced significant pressure, being sacked four times and throwing an interception. However, the offense managed to score 18 points in just 14 minutes, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Hale. The defense also played a crucial role in preserving the lead.

Mississippi State, on the other hand, has suffered two consecutive SEC losses but showed promise in their game against South Carolina. Their pro-style offense resembled the pass-heavy Air Raid scheme and their quarterback, Will Rogers, threw for a career-high 487 yards. Tulu Griffin also set a single-game school record with 256 receiving yards and a touchdown. Despite these offensive accomplishments, the Bulldogs’ defense needs improvement after allowing long touchdown drives in their previous game.

The Alabama-Mississippi State game will air at 8 p.m. CST (9 p.m. EST) on Saturday. Fans can stream the game on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and SlingTV. ABC will broadcast the game on television.

In conclusion, Alabama hopes to continue their winning streak against Mississippi State, while the Bulldogs aim to bounce back from two consecutive losses. It will be an exciting matchup to watch.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]