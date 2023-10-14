Alabama Looks to Extend Winning Streak as They Face Arkansas

Alabama, currently ranked 11th, is set to play against Arkansas on Saturday, October 14th. The game can be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), and SlingTV (half off first month).

Alabama has been on a three-game winning streak, which has helped them climb to the top of their division and keep their national championship hopes alive. Despite their recent success, the team remains humble, understanding that they still have areas to improve upon. Quarterback Jalen Milroe emphasized that Alabama is far from a finished product.

One of the key challenges for Alabama has been their offensive performance. While they have been trending upward since their loss to Texas, they struggled during their last game against Texas A&M, winning 26-20. The team gave up six sacks and committed 14 penalties, indicating areas of improvement.

On the other hand, Arkansas has faced similar struggles but has been unable to overcome them. They have lost their past four games, three of which were against SEC West competition, including LSU, Texas A&M, and Mississippi. Additionally, Arkansas is currently the most penalized team in the league and ranks 12th in the SEC in sacks allowed, placing them just ahead of Alabama and South Carolina.

The Alabama vs Arkansas game will take place at 11 a.m. (noon ET) on Saturday, October 14th and will be televised on ESPN.

Sources:

– The Associated Press