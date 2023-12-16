What TV apps have free NFL?

What TV Apps Offer Free NFL Games?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become the go-to option for many sports fans who want to catch their favorite NFL games without the need for a cable subscription. With a plethora of TV apps available, it can be overwhelming to determine which ones offer free access to NFL games. To help you navigate through the options, we have compiled a list of TV apps that provide free NFL content.

1. NFL App: The official NFL app is a must-have for any football enthusiast. It offers live streaming of local and primetime games, as well as access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone. The app is available for free on various platforms, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, and Roku.

2. Yahoo Sports: Yahoo Sports is another excellent option for streaming NFL games for free. The app provides live coverage of local and primetime games, as well as highlights, scores, and news. Yahoo Sports can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices.

3. Twitch: While primarily known as a platform for gamers, Twitch has expanded its content to include live sports streaming. Through partnerships with the NFL, Twitch offers free access to Thursday Night Football games. The app is available on various platforms, including iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire TV.

4. Locast: Locast is a non-profit streaming service that provides access to local broadcast channels, including those airing NFL games. Although it operates on donations, Locast offers free access to its content in select cities across the United States. The app can be downloaded on iOS, Android, and Roku devices.

FAQ:

Q: Are these apps completely free?

A: While the apps mentioned above offer free access to NFL games, some may require you to create an account or watch ads during the streaming.

Q: Can I watch all NFL games for free?

A: Free access to NFL games is typically limited to local and primetime matchups. To watch out-of-market games or access additional content, you may need to subscribe to a paid service like NFL Game Pass or a cable provider.

Q: Are these apps available internationally?

A: Availability may vary depending on your location. Some apps may be restricted to the United States, while others may have international coverage.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for TV apps that offer free NFL games, the NFL App, Yahoo Sports, Twitch, and Locast are excellent options to consider. Keep in mind that while these apps provide access to some games for free, additional content and out-of-market games may require a subscription or cable provider.