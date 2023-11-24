What TV Apps Come with Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a popular subscription service that offers a wide range of benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping, access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, and much more. One of the lesser-known perks of an Amazon Prime membership is the inclusion of various TV apps that can be accessed through compatible devices. These apps provide additional entertainment options and enhance the overall streaming experience for Prime members. Let’s take a closer look at some of the TV apps that come with Amazon Prime.

1. Prime Video: Prime Video is Amazon’s very own streaming service, which offers a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and original content. With Prime Video, members can enjoy popular series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and “Fleabag,” as well as a wide selection of movies spanning various genres.

2. IMDb TV: IMDb TV is a free streaming service that is ad-supported. It offers a range of movies and TV shows, including popular titles like “Lost,” “Schitt’s Creek,” and “Mad Men.” While IMDb TV is available to everyone, Amazon Prime members can enjoy an ad-free experience.

3. Twitch Prime: Twitch Prime is a gaming-focused platform that provides various benefits to gamers, including free games, in-game loot, and a subscription to a Twitch channel of their choice. Amazon Prime members automatically receive Twitch Prime benefits, allowing them to access a wide range of gaming content.

4. PBS Masterpiece: PBS Masterpiece is a streaming service that offers a collection of British dramas, mysteries, and period pieces. With an Amazon Prime membership, subscribers can enjoy acclaimed series like “Downton Abbey,” “Poldark,” and “Victoria.”

FAQ:

Q: Are these TV apps available on all devices?

A: The availability of these TV apps may vary depending on the device you are using. However, most popular streaming devices, such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV, support these apps.

Q: Do I need to pay extra for these TV apps?

A: No, these TV apps are included with your Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost.

Q: Can I access these TV apps outside of the United States?

A: The availability of these TV apps may vary country. However, Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries worldwide.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime offers a range of TV apps that provide additional entertainment options for its members. From Prime Video’s extensive library of movies and TV shows to Twitch Prime’s gaming benefits, there is something for everyone. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, make sure to explore these TV apps and enhance your streaming experience.