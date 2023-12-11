Peaky Blinders: The Real Town Behind the Hit TV Series

If you’re a fan of the popular TV series Peaky Blinders, you may have wondered where the gritty and atmospheric town depicted in the show is actually located. While the story of the Shelby crime family is fictional, the town itself is very much real. So, what town is Peaky Blinders based on?

Birmingham: The Birthplace of the Peaky Blinders

The town that serves as the backdrop for Peaky Blinders is none other than Birmingham, England. Known as the “Second City” of the United Kingdom, Birmingham was a thriving industrial hub during the early 20th century, which is the time period in which the show is set. The city’s rich history and unique blend of Victorian and Edwardian architecture make it the perfect setting for the dark and gritty world of the Peaky Blinders.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are the Peaky Blinders a real gang?

A: While the Peaky Blinders gang portrayed in the TV series is fictional, there were indeed real gangs operating in Birmingham during the early 20th century. The show draws inspiration from these real-life criminal organizations.

Q: Is the Birmingham depicted in Peaky Blinders accurate?

A: While the show takes creative liberties with its portrayal of Birmingham, it does capture the essence of the city during that time period. The industrial landscape, social unrest, and class divide depicted in the series are all reflective of the historical context of Birmingham in the early 1900s.

Q: Can I visit the real locations featured in Peaky Blinders?

A: Absolutely! Many of the iconic locations from the show still exist in Birmingham today. From the historic Bullring Market to the grand Victorian buildings of the Jewellery Quarter, you can immerse yourself in the world of Peaky Blinders exploring the real-life settings of the series.

In conclusion, while the Peaky Blinders may be a work of fiction, the town they call home is very much real. Birmingham, with its rich history and architectural beauty, provides the perfect backdrop for the gripping and captivating world of the Shelby crime family. So, if you’re a fan of the show, why not pay a visit to the real-life Peaky Blinders’ stomping grounds and experience the magic for yourself?