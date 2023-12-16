Delayed Sequel “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” Finally Arrives on Netflix

After a 23-year wait, the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved animated film “Chicken Run” is set to premiere on Netflix. Titled “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” the movie will once again follow the adventures of the Claymation chickens Ginger and Rocky as they embark on a daring escape from a sinister farm.

The original “Chicken Run” was released in 2000 and was a huge hit, grossing over $220 million at the box office. It also became the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time. Despite its success, a sequel was not immediately pursued the filmmakers.

One of the main reasons for the delay in creating a sequel was the sheer exhaustion felt the creative team. The arduous process of Claymation took a toll on everyone involved, leaving them in need of a well-deserved break. Additionally, at the time of the first film’s release, sequels were not as common as they are today, so there was no immediate pressure to continue the story.

However, as time passed, the filmmakers became more open to the idea of a sequel. The director Sam Fell, Aardman’s creative director Peter Lord, and production designer Darren Dubicki all expressed their willingness to revisit the world of “Chicken Run.”

Now, after years of planning and production, “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” is finally ready for audiences to enjoy. The sequel promises to deliver the same charm and humor as the original, while also introducing new adventures and challenges for Ginger and Rocky.

Fans of the original film have been eagerly awaiting this long overdue sequel, and the arrival of “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” on Netflix is sure to be met with excitement and nostalgia.