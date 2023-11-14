What Tom Cruise Movies Are On Netflix?

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, offers a wide range of movies and TV shows for its subscribers. Among the vast selection of films available, fans of Tom Cruise may be wondering which of his iconic movies are currently streaming on Netflix. In this article, we will explore some of the top Tom Cruise movies available on Netflix and provide answers to frequently asked questions about his films.

One of the most notable Tom Cruise movies currently streaming on Netflix is “Top Gun.” Released in 1986, this action-packed film follows the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a talented fighter pilot who attends the prestigious Top Gun Naval Flying School. With its thrilling aerial sequences and Cruise’s charismatic performance, “Top Gun” remains a beloved classic.

Another popular Tom Cruise film available on Netflix is “Rain Man.” This critically acclaimed drama, released in 1988, tells the story of Charlie Babbitt, a self-centered man who discovers he has an autistic older brother, Raymond. Cruise’s portrayal of Charlie earned him an Academy Award nomination, and the film itself won four Oscars, including Best Picture.

For fans of the action genre, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” is a must-watch. This 2018 installment in the long-running “Mission: Impossible” franchise showcases Cruise’s incredible stunts and intense action sequences. As Ethan Hunt, Cruise embarks on a mission to prevent a global catastrophe, delivering an adrenaline-fueled experience that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

FAQ:

Q: Are all Tom Cruise movies available on Netflix?

A: No, not all Tom Cruise movies are available on Netflix. The availability of movies on streaming platforms is subject to licensing agreements and can vary from region to region.

Q: Will more Tom Cruise movies be added to Netflix in the future?

A: Netflix regularly updates its content library, so it is possible that more Tom Cruise movies will be added in the future. However, the specific titles and dates of additions are determined licensing agreements and Netflix’s content acquisition strategy.

Q: Can I watch Tom Cruise movies on Netflix without a subscription?

A: No, a Netflix subscription is required to access their content, including Tom Cruise movies. Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying features and prices.

In conclusion, Netflix offers a selection of Tom Cruise movies for fans to enjoy. From action-packed blockbusters like “Top Gun” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” to critically acclaimed dramas like “Rain Man,” there is something for everyone. Keep an eye on Netflix’s ever-changing library for updates on the availability of Tom Cruise’s films.