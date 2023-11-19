What Tom Cruise Movies Are On Netflix?

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, offers a vast library of movies and TV shows for its subscribers to enjoy. Among the extensive collection, fans of Tom Cruise may be wondering which of his iconic films are available to stream. In this article, we will explore some of the Tom Cruise movies currently available on Netflix, as well as answer frequently asked questions about the actor and his work.

One of the most notable Tom Cruise movies currently streaming on Netflix is “Top Gun.” Released in 1986, this action-packed film follows the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a talented fighter pilot who attends the prestigious Top Gun Naval Flying School. With its thrilling aerial sequences and Cruise’s charismatic performance, “Top Gun” has become a beloved classic.

Another popular Tom Cruise film available on Netflix is “Rain Man.” This critically acclaimed drama, released in 1988, tells the story of Charlie Babbitt, a self-centered man who discovers he has an autistic older brother named Raymond, portrayed Dustin Hoffman. Cruise’s portrayal of Charlie earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

For fans of the action genre, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” is a must-watch. This fourth installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise sees Cruise reprising his role as Ethan Hunt, an IMF agent. Released in 2011, the film features breathtaking stunts and intense action sequences that have become a trademark of the series.

FAQ:

Q: Are all Tom Cruise movies available on Netflix?

A: No, not all Tom Cruise movies are available on Netflix. The availability of movies on streaming platforms is subject to licensing agreements and can vary from region to region.

Q: Will more Tom Cruise movies be added to Netflix in the future?

A: Netflix regularly updates its content library, adding and removing titles based on licensing agreements. It is possible that more Tom Cruise movies will be added in the future, so it’s always worth checking for updates.

Q: Can I watch Tom Cruise movies on Netflix without a subscription?

A: No, a Netflix subscription is required to access their content. However, Netflix offers various subscription plans to cater to different needs and budgets.

In conclusion, Netflix offers a selection of Tom Cruise movies for fans to enjoy. From action-packed blockbusters like “Top Gun” and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” to critically acclaimed dramas like “Rain Man,” there is something for everyone. Keep an eye out for updates, as Netflix’s content library is regularly refreshed.