What To Write As A Recommendation On LinkedIn?

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform, provides users with the opportunity to showcase their skills, experience, and achievements. One of the most valuable features on LinkedIn is the ability to receive recommendations from colleagues, clients, and mentors. These recommendations serve as a testament to your professional abilities and can greatly enhance your online presence. However, crafting a compelling recommendation can be a daunting task. So, what should you write as a recommendation on LinkedIn? Let’s explore some key points to consider.

1. Be Specific and Personal: When writing a recommendation, it’s important to be specific about the person’s skills, strengths, and accomplishments. Avoid generic statements and instead focus on personal experiences and examples that highlight their expertise. This will make your recommendation more authentic and credible.

2. Highlight Unique Qualities: Identify the person’s unique qualities or attributes that set them apart from others in their field. Whether it’s their exceptional problem-solving skills, leadership abilities, or creativity, emphasizing these qualities will make the recommendation stand out.

3. Provide Context: It’s helpful to provide context for your recommendation mentioning your professional relationship with the person. Specify the duration and nature of your association, such as being a colleague, supervisor, or client. This adds credibility to your recommendation and helps readers understand the basis of your endorsement.

4. Use Metrics and Results: Whenever possible, include measurable results or achievements that demonstrate the person’s impact. For example, if they successfully increased sales a certain percentage or led a project that resulted in cost savings, mention these accomplishments to showcase their tangible contributions.

5. Keep it Concise: While it’s important to provide sufficient detail, it’s equally crucial to keep your recommendation concise. Aim for a length of around 3-5 paragraphs, focusing on the most relevant and impactful aspects of the person’s professional journey.

FAQ:

Q: Can I write a recommendation for someone I haven’t worked with directly?

A: Yes, you can write a recommendation for someone you haven’t worked with directly. However, it’s important to mention the nature of your relationship and how you have observed their skills or qualities.

Q: Should I ask for permission before writing a recommendation?

A: It’s always a good practice to ask for permission before writing a recommendation. This allows the person to decline if they feel uncomfortable or if they believe they may not be the right fit for the recommendation.

Q: Can I edit or remove a recommendation after it’s been published?

A: Yes, you can edit or remove a recommendation after it has been published. Simply go to the recommendation section on the person’s profile and make the necessary changes or delete it altogether.

In conclusion, writing a recommendation on LinkedIn requires thoughtfulness and specificity. By highlighting the person’s unique qualities, providing context, and using concrete examples, you can create a compelling endorsement that will enhance their professional reputation. Remember to keep it concise and personalize your recommendation to make it truly impactful.