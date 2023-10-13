What’s New on Disney+: “Werewolf Night, in Color” – Special

Disney+ has just released a special Halloween treat for fans of the Marvel universe. On October 20th, the streaming service premiered “Werewolf Night, in Color,” a must-watch special for comic book enthusiasts.

“Werewolf Night, in Color” is an exciting addition to the ever-growing Marvel collection on Disney+. The special promises to bring the iconic comic book character, Werewolf Night, to life in vivid colors, allowing viewers to fully immerse themselves in the thrilling world of this supernatural hero.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Werewolf Night first appeared in Marvel comics in the 1970s. The story follows Jack Russell, who becomes a werewolf under the full moon. As he learns to cope with his new powers, Jack finds himself embroiled in a world of supernatural beings and an ongoing battle between good and evil.

This special edition of “Werewolf Night” is a unique opportunity for fans to experience the character’s adventures in a whole new way. By presenting the story in color, Disney+ has added a fresh and dynamic element to the classic comic book tale.

Whether you’re a long-time lover of the Marvel universe or just discovering the character for the first time, “Werewolf Night, in Color” is a must-watch for anyone seeking an exhilarating and spooky viewing experience this Halloween season.

Sources:

– Disney+ Streaming Service

– Marvel Comics