Top 10 New Shows to Stream This Week

Our staff has carefully selected the ten best new and newish shows for you to stream at home this week. We take pride in our choices and always aim to provide you with the most entertaining options. Here are our recommendations:

20. Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake (Max): Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake is a spinoff show from the beloved animated series Adventure Time. It follows Fionna and Cake on a multiverse-hopping journey of self-discovery. This funny and clever show is a must-watch for Adventure Time fans.

19. The Changeling (Apple TV Plus): LaKeith Stanfield stars in this adaptation of Victor LaValle’s acclaimed novel. The show is a horror fairytale set in New York City, exploring parenthood and the eerie secrets of the city. Prepare to be spooked!

18. Solar Opposites (Hulu): Solar Opposites is a hilarious and weird animated series that offers two shows in one. One follows the adventures of aliens, while the other takes place inside a terrarium where shrunken humans are held hostage. This show is a hidden gem that deserves more attention.

17. Star Wars: Ahsoka (Disney Plus): Rosario Dawson returns as Ahsoka in this spinoff of The Mandalorian. Join Ahsoka on her thrilling adventures, and who knows, maybe everyone’s favorite little green guy will make an appearance!

16. Invasion (Apple TV Plus): This intense series explores the collapse of civilization during an alien invasion. Set across multiple continents, the show follows various perspectives, including a sheriff who is pulled back from retirement. Brace yourself for crop circles and the struggle for survival.

15. Archer (Hulu): The 14th season of Archer is the grand finale for this beloved animated spy series. With its clever humor and talented voice cast, Archer has cemented its place as one of the best comedies of the century. Don’t miss its epic conclusion.

14. Harley Quinn (Max): Despite the upheaval in the world of DC characters, Harley Quinn continues to thrive. Follow Harley’s adventures as she attempts to win over the Bat Family and navigate her own path without the Joker. Prepare for a contrast of chaos and comedy.

13. Love at First Sight (Netflix): This sweet rom-com follows two strangers who connect on a flight to London, only to be separated a twist of fate. Can love defy the odds and bring them back together? Haley Lu Richardson delivers a heartwarming performance in this feel-good movie.

12. American Horror Story: Delicate (Hulu): Ryan Murphy’s iconic horror anthology returns with a new season, featuring a star-studded cast and a storyline reminiscent of Rosemary’s Baby. Kim Kardashian makes her acting debut in a supporting role, adding a surreal twist to the already chilling series.

11. The Continental (Peacock): The Continental is a three-part series set in the 1970s, serving as a prequel to the John Wick films. Although Keanu Reeves won’t make a cameo, the show promises to deliver the same thrilling action and suspense that fans love.

These shows offer a variety of genres and captivating storylines. Whether you’re a fan of animation, horror, or romance, there’s something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and start streaming!

