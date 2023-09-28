What to Watch: Crime, Baking, and Horror Await Streaming Viewers

This week, there are plenty of options for streaming viewers to enjoy. From crime thrillers to baking competitions and horror movies, there’s something for everyone. Let’s take a look at some of the top picks for what to watch on different streaming platforms.

Reptile

In “Reptile,” Benicio del Toro stars as Detective Tom Nichols, a hardened detective who is tasked with investigating the murder of a young real estate agent. As he delves into the case, he uncovers secrets of real estate empires, secretive relationships, and police corruption. With twists and turns that will leave viewers gasping, this crime thriller is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Alicia Silverstone co-stars as Nichols’ wife, and Justin Timberlake plays the conflicted boyfriend of the victim. “Reptile” premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 29th.

The Great British Baking Show

Fans of baking and Anglophiles alike will rejoice at the return of “The Great British Baking Show.” The new season features judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, along with host Noel Fielding and his new partner in crime, Alison Hammond. Get ready for an abundance of baking puns, heartwarming moments, and talented amateur bakers vying for the top prize. This sweet and delightful baking competition is sure to satisfy your cravings for both food and entertainment. The newest season of “The Great British Baking Show” premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 29th.

On Hulu, viewers can enjoy “Murder on the Orient Express,” a film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous novel. Directed Kenneth Branagh, the movie features a talented ensemble cast, including Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., and Michelle Pfeiffer. When a murder occurs on a train journey, detective Hercule Poirot must uncover the truth among the passengers. This clever mystery will keep you guessing until the very end. “Murder on the Orient Express” streams on Hulu starting Sunday, October 1st.

If you’re in the mood for some body horror, check out “Appendage” on Hulu. The film follows a young fashion designer named Hannah who struggles with self-doubt. When that internalized negativity manifests as a new appendage, Hannah’s life starts to unravel. This psychological horror explores themes of mental health in a grotesque and captivating way. “Appendage” premieres on Hulu on Monday, October 2nd.

Amazon Prime offers “Gen V,” a spin-off of the hit superhero show “The Boys.” The series follows two members of the newest generation of supers, who must navigate the cutthroat world of crimefighting at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Expect the same action-packed and shocking moments that made “The Boys” a hit. “Gen V” premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday, September 29th.

For those looking for a classic horror movie to get into the Halloween spirit, “Scream” is a perfect choice. Directed Wes Craven, the film combines satire and slasher thrills. Neve Campbell stars as Sidney Prescott, a high schooler targeted a masked murderer. This self-aware horror movie is still as fun and thrilling as ever, even after nearly 30 years. “Scream” and its sequels will be available to stream on HBO Max starting Sunday, October 1st.

If you’re in the mood for some classic comedy, check out “What’s Up, Doc?” on HBO Max. Directed Peter Bogdanovich, this screwball comedy stars Barbra Streisand and Ryan O’Neal. With swapped suitcases, mistaken identities, and chase scenes, this film delivers non-stop laughs. “What’s Up, Doc?” is a nostalgic and hilarious watch that will leave you entertained. It starts streaming on HBO Max on Sunday, October 1st.

Lastly, on Apple TV+, “Flora and Son” is a heartwarming film about the power of music. Directed John Carney, the movie stars Eve Hewson as Flora, a single mother in London. When her son shows no interest in playing the guitar, Flora decides to pick it up herself. With the help of an online guitar teacher played Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Flora discovers the transformative power of music. “Flora and Son” premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 29th.

With crime, baking, horror, comedy, and heartwarming stories, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this week on various streaming platforms.

