New and Recent Comedy Releases on Streaming Platforms

This week, streaming platforms offer a range of new and recent comedy releases for your viewing pleasure. While TV offerings are light, there are plenty of movies to binge-watch on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Max.

Old Dads

Comedian Bill Burr writes, directs, and stars in Old Dads, a comedy about three best friends who are also business partners and fathers. Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine join Burr in a hilarious tale of three dads who agree to sell their sports merchandising company and focus on spending time with their families. However, unexpected challenges, from a company buyer to their children’s preschool, make it clear that the good life is still a distant dream. Old Dads premieres on October 20th on Netflix.

No Hard Feelings

No Hard Feelings is a mid-budget studio comedy that stars Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie, a broke Uber driver and bartender who accepts an unusual Craigslist request. The Beckers want their socially awkward and anxious son to gain some romantic experience before college, and Maddie reluctantly agrees to help him. This R-rated comedy showcases Jennifer Lawrence’s comedic talents and offers a fresh take on the genre. No Hard Feelings will be available for streaming on October 22nd on Netflix.

Master Gardener

Master Gardener, directed Paul Schrader, tells the story of a meticulous gardener (Joel Edgerton) with a dark past. Hiding his history as a white supremacist in witness protection, he cares for the grounds owned an imposing widow (Sigourney Weaver). The film explores themes of history, identity, and reality, and features powerful performances from the three main actors. Master Gardener will be available to stream on October 26th on Hulu.

Polite Society

Polite Society, created the writer of the cult favorite comedy series We Are Lady Parts, centers around the lives of young British-South Asian women. The story follows Ria Khan, a teenager who dreams of becoming a stuntwoman and starring in martial arts films. Against her family’s expectations, Ria embarks on a journey filled with disguises, Bollywood-style dance numbers, and fight scenes. Polite Society is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Surrounded

In Surrounded, Letitia Wright portrays Mo Washington, a freedwoman who served in an all-Black regiment during the Civil War. After the war, she heads west in search of gold and a fresh start. However, her plans take a turn when her stagecoach is attacked, forcing her to hold an infamous outlaw captive. Disguised as a man, Mo navigates the dangers of the West. Surrounded will be available for streaming on October 20th on Amazon Prime.

It and It Chapter Two

For Halloween enthusiasts, a double feature of It and It Chapter Two is a must-watch. These horror films, set in the spooky town of Derry, Maine, follow a group of middle school outcasts as they confront the evil clown Pennywise. It became the highest-grossing horror flick of all time upon its release in 2017, and its sequel continues the terror with A-list stars and plenty of blood. Both films are currently streaming on Max.

With a variety of new and recent comedy releases on streaming platforms, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you prefer laughs, intricate storylines, or a good scare, these films will keep you entertained.

