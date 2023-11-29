New Movie and TV Show Premieres to Watch in December 2023

As the year comes to a close, streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Peacock are not slowing down on delivering captivating content. December 2023 brings a mix of new movies and TV shows that will keep you entertained throughout the festive season. With so many options to choose from, we’ve handpicked the must-watch arrivals that should be on your radar.

Amazon Prime Video kicks off the month with “Candy Cane Lane,” a holiday comedy starring Eddie Murphy as Chris, a man determined to win his neighborhood’s Christmas decoration contest. When he strikes a deal with mischievous elf Pepper, played Jillian Bell, chaos ensues as the 12 Days of Christmas comes to life. Premieres Dec. 1 on Prime Video.

Netflix presents “May December,” a melodrama loosely based on the controversial true story of Mary Kay Letourneau. Julianne Moore portrays Gracie Atherton-Yoo, who, along with her much younger husband Joe (Charles Melton), faces challenges during their twins’ high school graduation. Natalie Portman also stars as Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry. Premieres Dec. 1 on Netflix.

Fans of Korean horror will be thrilled to know that “Sweet Home” season 2 is returning to Netflix. The series follows a group of survivors who escaped a world filled with monsters in the first season. In the upcoming season, they venture into the outside world, encountering new threats from both creatures and humans alike. Premieres Dec. 1 on Netflix.

Prepare for a thrilling ride with “Leave the World Behind,” a Netflix film directed Sam Esmail. The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke. When a cyberattack disrupts a family’s vacation, they must navigate their coexistence with two strangers while facing an imminent disaster. Premieres Dec. 8 on Netflix.

Peacock brings back the beloved detective in “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.” Tony Shalhoub returns as Adrian Monk, who takes on a mystery involving his step-daughter Molly, portrayed Caitlin McGee, as she prepares for her wedding. Premieres Dec. 8 on Peacock.

Netflix bids farewell to “The Crown” with the second part of season 6. The fictionalized version of Queen Elizabeth II’s story takes us through the aftermath of Diana’s death and explores the dynamics between Prince William, Prince Harry, and their personal struggles. Premieres Dec. 14 on Netflix.

For action-comedy enthusiasts, Apple TV Plus presents “The Family Plan.” Mark Wahlberg stars as a devoted family man with a hidden past as an elite government assassin. When his past catches up with him, he takes his family on an exciting cross-country road trip, trying to protect them while keeping his identity secret. Premieres Dec. 15 on Apple TV Plus.

Prime Video brings back Jack Reacher in season 2, adapting Lee Childs’ book “Bad Luck and Trouble.” This time, Reacher uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the lives of his old friends. Robert Patrick joins the cast as Langston, an ex-NYPD officer now working for a defense contractor. Premieres Dec. 15 on Prime Video.

Lastly, Netflix presents “Maestro,” a movie directed Bradley Cooper, who also stars as composer Leonard Bernstein. The film has gained attention for its use of a prosthetic nose and delves into the life of Bernstein, offering a unique perspective on the renowned musician. Premieres Dec. 20 on Netflix.

With a diverse range of genres and stories to choose from, December 2023 promises to be a month of captivating entertainment across various streaming platforms. Grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot, and enjoy the new premieres.

FAQs

1. How can I watch these new movie and TV show premieres?

These new premieres will be available on various streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus. Make sure you have a subscription to the respective streaming service to access these titles.

2. Are all of these premieres suitable for family viewing?

While some of the premieres may be family-friendly, it’s recommended to check the content rating and synopsis for each title before watching. Some shows or movies may contain mature themes or language.

3. Will there be more new releases on other streaming platforms?

The list provided highlights some notable premieres, but there might be other releases on different platforms as well. Keep an eye on streaming platforms and their announcements for more information on upcoming releases.

4. Can I binge-watch an entire series in one go?

The availability of an entire series for binge-watching may vary. Some shows release episodes weekly, while others release all episodes at once. Check the release schedule for each series to plan your viewing accordingly.

5. How long will these new premieres be available for streaming?

The availability of these premieres may vary across streaming platforms. Some titles may be available for a limited time, while others remain on the platform for an extended duration.