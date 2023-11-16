Five Must-Watch Edgar Allan Poe Adaptations After “The Fall of the House of Usher”

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably wondering what to watch after binging “The Fall of the House of Usher” on Netflix. Fear not, because there are plenty of other fantastic Edgar Allan Poe adaptations to satisfy your eerie cravings. Here are five must-watch films and series that will keep you immersed in the world of Poe:

1. Stonehearst Asylum: This recent adaptation may have flown under the radar, but it has received praise from horror and Poe fans alike. Based on the short story “The System of Doctor Tarr and Professor Fether,” Stonehearst Asylum takes place in a 19th-century mental institution and delves into the horrifying events that occur there. You can stream it on Peacock or Amazon Prime.

2. The Black Cat (Masters of Horror): If you’re interested in learning more about Poe himself, this Starz anthology episode is perfect for you. Directed Stuart Gordon of “Re-Animator” fame, “The Black Cat” intertwines plot details from Poe’s story with a biographical depiction of the author. You can watch it on Tubi along with other episodes from the Masters of Horror series.

3. Extraordinary Tales: If you enjoyed the exploration of different aspects of Poe’s works in “The Fall of the House of Usher,” you’ll love this animated anthology. “Extraordinary Tales” features visually unique adaptations of five of Poe’s best works, each with its own distinct style. One of the shorts even comes from the acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro! You can stream it on Shudder.

4. Your Vice Is a Locked Room and Only I Have the Key: This film offers a twist on Poe’s “The Black Cat” within the realm of giallo filmmaking. Giallo refers to a type of Italian thriller film known for its vibrant colors, sexy starlets, and captivating mystery. This Poe-inspired giallo can be streamed on Tubi, providing a unique and thrilling viewing experience.

5. House of Usher (1960): Directed Roger Corman, this visually stunning film starring Vincent Price marks the beginning of the “Poe Cycle.” The Poe Cycle consists of several adaptations released in the 1960s, including tales like “The Pit and the Pendulum” and “The Masque of the Red Death.” These films feature iconic horror actors and remain some of the most venerated and accessible Poe adaptations to date. You can check out “House of Usher” on PlutoTV.

So, if you’re craving more Edgar Allan Poe after “The Fall of the House of Usher,” these five adaptations will surely provide you with hours of thrilling entertainment. Expand your horizons and dive deeper into the world of Poe with these captivating films and series.

FAQs

Q: Where can I watch “Stonehearst Asylum”?

A: You can stream “Stonehearst Asylum” on Peacock or Amazon Prime.

Q: Is “The Black Cat” available to watch for free?

A: Yes, you can watch “The Black Cat” (Masters of Horror) for free on Tubi.

Q: How can I watch “Extraordinary Tales”?

A: “Extraordinary Tales” is available for streaming with a subscription to Shudder.

Q: What is giallo filmmaking?

A: Giallo refers to a type of Italian thriller film characterized vibrant colors, sexy starlets, and intriguing mysteries. It served as a precursor to slasher movies.

Q: Where can I watch “Your Vice Is a Locked Room and Only I Have the Key”?

A: You can stream “Your Vice Is a Locked Room and Only I Have the Key” on Tubi.

Q: What is the “Poe Cycle”?

A: The “Poe Cycle” refers to a series of Edgar Allan Poe adaptations released throughout the 1960s. These films, including “House of Usher,” feature renowned horror actors and are highly regarded adaptations of Poe’s works.