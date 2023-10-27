Exciting Streaming Titles to Add to Your Watchlist

Streaming platforms offer a treasure trove of movies and TV shows, making it overwhelming to choose what to watch next. To help you navigate through the vast library of content, we have handpicked some exciting titles across various platforms. From thrilling movies to captivating series, here are recommendations that will keep you entertained:

1. “Pain Hustlers” (Netflix):

Join Chris Evans and Emily Blunt in this gripping film about a single mother who becomes embroiled in a complex racketeering scheme after starting work at a pharmaceutical company.

2. “American Horror Stories Huluween” (Hulu):

Satisfy your Halloween cravings with four new standalone episodes of “American Horror Stories.” As part of Hulu’s Huluween event, these spine-chilling tales will leave you on the edge of your seat throughout October.

3. “Studio 666” (Prime Video):

Accompany the Foo Fighters as they venture into a haunted lodge to record their new album in this documentary-style film. Watch as they encounter the paranormal firsthand while trying to create their music.

4. “The Gilded Age” (Max):

Created Julian Fellowes, the mastermind behind “Downton Abbey,” this series transports you to New York City in the late 1800s. Explore a time of societal shifts and economic transformations through the interconnected lives of compelling characters.

5. “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime):

Embark on a journey through the tumultuous political landscape of the ’50s to the ’80s. Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey portray political staffers in this captivating series, exploring their evolving relationship amidst the Lavender scares and societal changes.

6. “Totally Killer” (Prime Video):

Join Kiernan Shipka and Julie Bowen as they take you on an exhilarating time-travel adventure to the ’80s. Follow Jaime, a 17-year-old who must unravel the mystery surrounding a notorious killer from that era.

7. “The Exorcist: Believer” (Prime Video):

Experience a reboot and continuation of the iconic horror film through “The Exorcist: Believer.” Ellen Burstyn reprises her role as the film delves deeper into the supernatural realm.

With these captivating titles added to your watchlist, you’ll have an abundance of thrilling and thought-provoking content to enjoy across various streaming platforms. What are you waiting for? Dive into a world of entertainment today.

FAQ

1. Where can I watch these titles?

You can stream “Pain Hustlers” on Netflix, “American Horror Stories Huluween” on Hulu, “Studio 666” on Prime Video, “The Gilded Age” on Max, “Fellow Travelers” on Showtime, “Totally Killer” on Prime Video, and “The Exorcist: Believer” on Prime Video.

2. Are these titles available globally?

Availability may vary depending on your region and the streaming platforms’ licensing agreements. It’s recommended to check the specific platforms in your country.

3. Can I binge-watch these series?

Yes, most of the series mentioned, such as “The Gilded Age” and “Fellow Travelers,” are designed for binge-watching. You can stream multiple episodes in one sitting.

4. Are there any age restrictions for these titles?

Some of the content mentioned may have age restrictions due to mature themes and language. Always check the parental guidance ratings or content warnings provided the streaming platforms before watching.

5. How often is What To Watch updated?

What To Watch is a weekly column, and new recommendations are released regularly. Stay tuned for more exciting titles to discover in the future.