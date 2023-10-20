What to Watch: Exciting Streaming Titles

Looking for something new to watch? We’ve got you covered with our recommendations of the most exciting titles streaming across various platforms. From movies to TV shows, there’s something for everyone. Here are our top picks:

1. Neon (Netflix)

Produced Daddy Yankee and featuring cameos from top reggaeton stars, “Neon” follows Santi, a young aspiring artist in the crowded music scene of Miami. His viral song sets him on a journey to find a label that will change his life.

2. Big Mouth (Netflix)

The beloved animated series returns for its seventh season, exploring the awkwardness of puberty through the lives of young tweens.

3. Elite (Netflix)

The seventh season of “Elite” brings back Omar Ayuso, the actor who gained fame in the series’ first season. The show continues its mix of drama and murder, with an added bonus of Anitta’s acting debut.

4. Upload (Prime Video)

“Upload” is back for a third season, set in a near future where people can choose to live in a virtual afterlife. Prepare for more sci-fi adventures!

5. Loki (Disney+)

The second season of “Loki” takes viewers on a thrilling journey through parallel universes, introducing new characters and more of Loki’s misadventures.

6. Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Starring Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows the story of Elizabeth Zott, a woman who aspires to be a chemist in a restrictive 1950s society. She lands a job in a cooking show and uses it as an opportunity to share her passion for chemistry with the viewers.

7. Cobweb (Hulu)

If you’re in the mood for a scary movie, check out “Cobweb” streaming on Hulu. The film follows a family and a young boy who believes there’s something hiding in his bedroom walls.

Sources: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu