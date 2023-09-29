What To Watch: Exciting Titles Streaming Now

Looking for some exciting titles to stream? We’ve got you covered! In this week’s edition of “What To Watch,” we’ve rounded up a mix of new releases and newly available titles across various platforms.

First up is “Castlevania: Nocturne” on Netflix. This new series is set in the French Revolution and is a direct adaptation of the beloved video game “Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.” With action-packed storytelling, it’s accessible for all kinds of viewers.

Next, we have a new season of “The Kardashians” on Hulu. Join the sisters as they dive into their dating lives and drama-filled adventures. It’s a guilty pleasure for many fans.

If you’re a fan of “The Boys,” you’ll want to check out “Gen V” on Prime Video. Set in the same universe, this series follows college students in an all-superhero university called Godolkin University. Expect a dark and gory take on the superhero genre.

For fans of the “John Wick” films, “The Continental” on Peacock is a must-watch. Serving as a prequel, the series explores the character of Winston Scott and his journey to becoming a main figure in The Continental, a hotel in New York City that serves as a home base for assassins.

“Starstruck” is back for its third season on HBO Max. This off-beat rom-com tells the story of an average woman and a famous movie star navigating the ups and downs of their relationship. It’s sweet, hilarious, and engaging.

If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming film, “Flora and Son” on Apple TV+ is a great choice. From the director of “Sing Street” and “Once,” this movie follows a single mom who discovers her love for music after gifting her son a guitar.

Lastly, if you’re a fan of intense and cathartic films, the Saw series is streaming on Peacock ahead of the premiere of “Saw X.” Immerse yourself in the world of this gory franchise with its 10 films, and then catch the latest installment in theaters.

With these exciting titles available for streaming, you’re sure to find something that suits your tastes and keeps you entertained. Happy watching!

Definitions:

– Castlevania: Nocturne: A Netflix series set in the French Revolution and a direct adaptation of the video game “Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.”

– The Kardashians: A reality TV show following the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

– Gen V: A Prime Video series set in the same universe as “The Boys” and focuses on college students in an all-superhero university.

– The Continental: A Peacock series based on the “John Wick” films, serving as a prequel and exploring the character of Winston Scott and The Continental hotel.

– Starstruck: A HBO Max series that tells the story of a woman and a famous movie star in an off-beat rom-com.

– Flora and Son: An Apple TV+ film directed John Carney about a single mom who discovers her love for music.

– Saw series: A franchise of films known for their intense and gory storytelling.

Sources:

– Article: [Source]

– “Castlevania: Nocturne” trailer: [Source]

– “The Kardashians” trailer: [Source]

– “Gen V” trailer: [Source]

– “The Continental” trailer: [Source]

– “Starstruck” trailer: [Source]

– “Flora and Son” trailer: [Source]

– “Saw X” trailer: [Source]